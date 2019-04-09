Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,360 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 990,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/bloomin-brands-inc-blmn-shares-bought-by-reinhart-partners-inc.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.