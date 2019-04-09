BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Securities lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.