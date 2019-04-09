BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Century Communities worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 571.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $788.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $640.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.07 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

