BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,440,694 Shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.07% of TechTarget worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 56.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 229.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,559 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,739 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $134,656.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,997.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,151 shares of company stock worth $3,153,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.08. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

