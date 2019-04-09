BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 21.5% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $7.09 million and $87,592.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.01322914 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014931 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

