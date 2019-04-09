BitMoney Market Cap Tops $15,454.00 (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One BitMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. BitMoney has a market capitalization of $15,454.00 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMoney has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00352360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.01515351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00236885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About BitMoney

BitMoney’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards . BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws

BitMoney Coin Trading

BitMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

