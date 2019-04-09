Bitibu Coin (BTB) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Bitibu Coin (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitibu Coin has a total market cap of $344,255.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitibu Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitibu Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitibu Coin token can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002151 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitibu Coin Token Profile

Bitibu Coin (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. Bitibu Coin’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,372 tokens. Bitibu Coin’s official website is bitibu.com/bitibu-coin. Bitibu Coin’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitibu Coin is /r/bitibu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitibu Coin

Bitibu Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitibu Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitibu Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitibu Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

