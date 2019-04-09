Bitcoin Interest Price Up 10.5% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002668 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Exrates. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $75,651.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.01355265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00150124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009586 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

