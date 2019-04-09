BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.56. 1,194,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 772,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Specifically, VP Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $28,236.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $66,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,738. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $981.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.83% and a negative net margin of 490.25%. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

