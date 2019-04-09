Shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) were up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.16 ($0.39). Approximately 94,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm has a market cap of $12.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/bilby-bilb-shares-up-11-7.html.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

