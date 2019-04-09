Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Receives GBX 983.67 Average PT from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($12.85).

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 324,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91), for a total value of £3,206,978.84 ($4,190,485.87).

BYG opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,033 ($13.50).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

