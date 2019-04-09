BidaskClub Upgrades NetEase (NTES) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised NetEase from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.39.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $278.73 on Friday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.44. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.