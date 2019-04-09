BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EFSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

EFSC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,119,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,406,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,008,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,519,000 after buying an additional 234,141 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

