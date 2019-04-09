BiblePay Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $377,658.00 and approximately $1,568.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,446,284,200 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

