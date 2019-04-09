Bertrandt (BDT) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.00 ($97.67).

BDT stock opened at €68.60 ($79.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.83. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.07) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($116.28).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

