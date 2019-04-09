Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $176,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

