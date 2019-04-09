Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $73,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

