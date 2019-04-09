Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Kellogg (K)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,762,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

