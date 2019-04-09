Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

