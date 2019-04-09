BCE (BCE) PT Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.60.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$59.69 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$50.72 and a one year high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.70999976172606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.45%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

