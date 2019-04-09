Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Given a $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $113.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.