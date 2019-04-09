Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 231,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 429,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 339,810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of GBNK opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Guaranty Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

