Barclays PLC Lowers Position in HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HCI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:HCI opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $370.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.86.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barclays PLC Lowers Position in HCI Group Inc (HCI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/barclays-plc-lowers-position-in-hci-group-inc-hci.html.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.