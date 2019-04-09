Barclays PLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $259,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

