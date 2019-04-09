Barclays Lowers Celanese (CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. 29,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,928. Celanese has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,824,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,874,000 after purchasing an additional 569,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

