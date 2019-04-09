Barclays Increases M&T Bank (MTB) Price Target to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $164.06 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,207,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,523,000 after buying an additional 472,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $58,258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,372,000 after buying an additional 247,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.