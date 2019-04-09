Barclays (BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.40 ($2.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 163.64 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.10 ($2.86).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.