Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $137.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. Banner reported sales of $118.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $553.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.60 million to $560.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $576.78 million, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $583.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banner by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

