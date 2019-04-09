Bank of The West Sells 2,842 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $777,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,842. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

