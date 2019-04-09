Bank of The West Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 250,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,230. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $63.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

