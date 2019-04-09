Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BPRN. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

