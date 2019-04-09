Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 59.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.64 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 25.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,240 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

