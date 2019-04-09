Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

