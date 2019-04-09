Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

