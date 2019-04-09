Bank of Edwardsville Takes $316,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,201. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

