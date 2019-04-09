Bank of Edwardsville Invests $545,000 in Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 181,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644,738. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $48.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

