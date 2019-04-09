Bank of Edwardsville Invests $385,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bank of Edwardsville Invests $385,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/bank-of-edwardsville-invests-385000-in-fedex-co-fdx-stock.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.