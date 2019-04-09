Bank of Edwardsville Buys Shares of 81,321 Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Summit Hotel Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Edwardsville’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Edwardsville owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

