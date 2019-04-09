Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.35 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Extended Stay America by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-14-35-million-position-in-extended-stay-america-stay.html.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.