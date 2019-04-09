Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.06 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,362,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,203,000 after purchasing an additional 267,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,570,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,879,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,570,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,363,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

