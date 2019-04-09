Bangor Savings Bank Sells 39,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

