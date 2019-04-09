Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,025,000 after buying an additional 5,953,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,474 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,343,000.

VNQ opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

