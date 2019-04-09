BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) and Webster Financial (WBS) Critical Review

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Webster Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $64.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 26.94% 13.36% 1.30% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.52% 12.39% 0.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.65 $360.42 million $3.74 14.15 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.02 $3.52 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil.

