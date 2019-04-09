B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BTO stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 220.00. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$2,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,537,272.60. Also, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,574.40. Insiders have sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $3,131,000 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

