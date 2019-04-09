Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,286,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 759,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 167,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $4,206,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,274,549 shares of company stock worth $33,009,195. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

