Avrobio (AVRO) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.42 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVRO. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avrobio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.06.

AVRO stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $623.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

