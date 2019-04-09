Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,128,043.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

