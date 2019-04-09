Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,895,000 after buying an additional 3,465,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,827,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,215,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,646,000 after acquiring an additional 350,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 849,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.10. 25,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,520.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,550,257.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,483. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

