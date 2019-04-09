Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. 303,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,899,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 914,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,757,000 after purchasing an additional 335,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.