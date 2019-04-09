Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0229

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00353050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.01516676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00237573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.